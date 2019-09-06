Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,127 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.98% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $31,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Emory University boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Emory University now owns 17,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley set a $134.00 price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL traded up $6.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.69. 222,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.91 and a beta of 1.19. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $240.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.18 and its 200-day moving average is $107.90.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.06). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.05 EPS for the current year.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

