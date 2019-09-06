Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Position in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,575 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Bandwidth worth $28,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. 60.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bandwidth stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.60. 150,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,310. Bandwidth Inc has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $90.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.00.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

In other news, major shareholder Henry R. Kaestner sold 16,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $1,425,733.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total value of $37,052.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 402,079 shares of company stock valued at $30,479,721 in the last quarter. 15.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

