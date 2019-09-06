Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,837,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94,862 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Milacron were worth $25,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Milacron by 14.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,474,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,326,000 after purchasing an additional 433,282 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Milacron by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,896,000 after purchasing an additional 74,793 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Milacron by 12.8% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 966,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 109,995 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Milacron by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 918,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Milacron by 22.6% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 864,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after buying an additional 159,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCRN. Robert W. Baird lowered Milacron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Milacron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Milacron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

In related news, CFO Bruce A. Chalmers sold 4,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $81,435.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,529.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Milacron stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.21. 469,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,226. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15. Milacron Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Milacron had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $271.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Milacron Holdings Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids).

