Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Position in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 637,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,490 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.09% of Renasant worth $22,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Renasant by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNST stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $33.00. 2,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,738. Renasant Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.15.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $154.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Renasant Corp. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

RNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Renasant from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub lowered Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Renasant in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Renasant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

