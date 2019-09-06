Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,695 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $24,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,491,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,890,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,819 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,970,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,686,000 after purchasing an additional 956,583 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,323,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,667,000 after purchasing an additional 944,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,722,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MS. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.47. 7,943,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,903,868. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $36.74 and a twelve month high of $50.37.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.37%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

