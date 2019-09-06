Jennison Associates LLC Buys 2,758 Shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 454,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $17,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 12,473 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 297,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,922,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 56,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Southern Copper by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Shares of SCCO stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.24. 21,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,276. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Southern Copper Corp has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $44.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Corp will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Southern Copper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.