Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 28,286 Shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 766,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,286 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $33,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 750,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,421,000 after acquiring an additional 26,735 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,102,000 after acquiring an additional 104,153 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at $27,057,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 554,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,936,000 after buying an additional 293,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 465,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,130,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $109,510.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,403.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $41,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,568.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,201 shares of company stock valued at $655,716. Insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBA stock traded up $1.94 on Friday, hitting $62.17. 159,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.42. Ambarella Inc has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $60.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average of $45.03.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $56.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Dougherty & Co set a $59.00 price objective on Ambarella and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Ambarella from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.38.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

