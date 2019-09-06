Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 105,413 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 325,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 105,413 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $36,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 9.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 116,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,070,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth $18,361,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 598.1% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 49,973 shares in the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ralph Lauren news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $8,068,506.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 392,854 shares of company stock worth $42,170,377 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RL traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.92. 402,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,427. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.01. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 1 year low of $82.69 and a 1 year high of $139.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.56.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

