Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Position in Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 868,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 134,769 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 6.98% of Digimarc worth $38,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DMRC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 140,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 46,632 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc during the 2nd quarter worth $632,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DMRC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.66. 1,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,352. Digimarc Corp has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.56. The company has a market cap of $532.63 million, a P/E ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 0.11.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.07. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 149.00% and a negative return on equity of 56.59%. The company had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter.

DMRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut shares of Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Digimarc from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.70.

In other Digimarc news, Director Andrew Walter sold 2,000 shares of Digimarc stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $102,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,516.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

