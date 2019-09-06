Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stake in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,511,773 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,292 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $41,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FULT traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,391. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.36. Fulton Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $221.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.51 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FULT shares. ValuEngine lowered Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Fulton Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

