Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 733,753 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,175,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 733,753 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.23% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $32,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1,129.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,751,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,073 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 308,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,491 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 3,175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,376,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 276,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ESRT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of ESRT stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 10,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,616. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $17.57.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $141.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

