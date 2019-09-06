Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Holdings in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 584,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 111,978 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.16% of NorthWestern worth $42,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

NWE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Williams Capital raised NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE NWE traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,341. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.22. NorthWestern Corp has a 1-year low of $56.23 and a 1-year high of $74.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.81.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.82 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 17.30%. NorthWestern’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.85%.

In related news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $40,036.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $293,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,970 shares of company stock worth $697,947 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

