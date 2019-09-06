Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,596,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,661,098 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 8.70% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $36,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 61,281.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 22,674 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $132,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BCRX shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

BCRX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.20. 18,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.50. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 371.33% and a negative net margin of 1,091.44%. As a group, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

