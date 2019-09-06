Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 53,593 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,054,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,593 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.55% of CubeSmart worth $35,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 2,297.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 127,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 122,530 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in CubeSmart by 122.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 536,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 295,063 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 8.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,225,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,503,000 after purchasing an additional 559,895 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in CubeSmart by 23.4% in the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 58,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP increased its stake in CubeSmart by 16.2% in the second quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 215,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CUBE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on CubeSmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.84. 19,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,758. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.11.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.15). CubeSmart had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 17,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $636,917.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,966.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 32,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,145,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,669,870. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

