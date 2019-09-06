Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
JAGGF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,813. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Jaguar Mining has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.22.
About Jaguar Mining
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
