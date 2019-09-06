Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

JAGGF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,813. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Jaguar Mining has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.22.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

