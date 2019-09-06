Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Receives $87.81 Average Target Price from Analysts

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.81.

JEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $92.32. 836,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,737. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12-month low of $55.17 and a 12-month high of $92.70. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

