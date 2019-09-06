IXT Price Hits $0.0061 on Major Exchanges (IXT)

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One IXT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, YoBit, HitBTC and Bitbns. IXT has a total market capitalization of $218,225.00 and $7.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IXT has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038052 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $424.78 or 0.04090401 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000124 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IXT Token Profile

IXT is a token. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 tokens. IXT’s official website is www.ixt.global . IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech

IXT Token Trading

IXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, YoBit, HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

