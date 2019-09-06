Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ITI. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Iteris in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Iteris from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Iteris from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Iteris in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Shares of Iteris stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.27. 573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.55. Iteris has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $5.73. The company has a market cap of $215.41 million, a P/E ratio of -47.91 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iteris will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Iteris in the first quarter worth $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Iteris in the first quarter worth $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iteris in the second quarter worth $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Iteris in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Iteris in the second quarter worth $80,000. 39.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

