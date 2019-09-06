Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 279,591 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,653 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Itau Unibanco by 11.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC grew its stake in Itau Unibanco by 15.2% during the first quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Itau Unibanco by 5.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Itau Unibanco by 49.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itau Unibanco stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.64. The stock had a trading volume of 632,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,454,477. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 18.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 7.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITUB shares. HSBC raised Itau Unibanco from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Itau Unibanco in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

