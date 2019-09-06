istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) Major Shareholder Purchases $210,150.00 in Stock

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $210,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,923,393 shares in the company, valued at $754,393,471.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 4th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.96 per share, with a total value of $217,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $218,175.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Istar Inc. acquired 19,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.58 per share, with a total value of $557,310.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Istar Inc. acquired 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $212,850.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Istar Inc. acquired 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.88 per share, with a total value of $216,600.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.96 per share, with a total value of $217,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,500 shares of istar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.53 per share, with a total value of $213,975.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Istar Inc. purchased 4,730 shares of istar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.25 per share, with a total value of $157,272.50.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Istar Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of istar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.19 per share, with a total value of $165,950.00.

Shares of NYSE:STAR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,164. The firm has a market cap of $782.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. istar Inc has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $4.85. The business had revenue of $98.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.50 million. istar had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 52.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that istar Inc will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. istar’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.11%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in istar by 94.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in istar by 3,459.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in istar by 870.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in istar in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in istar in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on STAR. Raymond James raised their price target on istar from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded istar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet raised istar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded istar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. istar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

About istar

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

