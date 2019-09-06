iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,928 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.40% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $13,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFLO. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 39.1% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

TFLO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.22. 2,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,729. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.30.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

