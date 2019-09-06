iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 110.9% in the first quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,282. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.61. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.97 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

