iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) Shares Down 1%

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI)’s share price dropped 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.36 and last traded at $26.14, approximately 318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $26.41.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.