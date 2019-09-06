iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,413 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $24,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 66,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,986,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 99.6% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

BATS:ICF traded down $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $120.17. 99,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.41 and a 200-day moving average of $112.93. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.