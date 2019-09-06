IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,882 Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5,858.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 974,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,449,000 after buying an additional 958,137 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,466,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,492,000 after buying an additional 886,212 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 214.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,072,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,932,000 after buying an additional 731,172 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,732,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,399,000 after buying an additional 671,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,146,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,300,532,000 after buying an additional 565,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:MPC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.57. 253,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,650,635. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.40. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 31.27%.

In other news, Director James E. Rohr bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.14 per share, with a total value of $601,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.93.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.