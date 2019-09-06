IPG Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 825.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 29,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,693,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after buying an additional 905,305 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 60,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 24,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

ACB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.23.

ACB stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 13,084,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,482,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

