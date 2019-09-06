Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.03

Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.03 and last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 1727814 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 193.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,242.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 316.7% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

