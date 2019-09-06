Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.03

Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.03 and last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 1727814 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 193.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,242.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 316.7% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

