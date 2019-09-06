Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Holdings Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,103,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.91% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 44.9% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,246,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,520,000 after buying an additional 696,030 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 852,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,028,000 after purchasing an additional 28,795 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 705,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after purchasing an additional 190,912 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 572,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 29,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 474,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN remained flat at $$21.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 54,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,998. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $21.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average is $20.94.

