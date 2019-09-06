Intrust Bank NA Sells 633 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Intrust Bank NA cut its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $588,963.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,411.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total transaction of $5,810,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 158,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,397,902.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,065 shares of company stock valued at $9,506,200 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVY traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,363. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52 week low of $82.89 and a 52 week high of $120.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.05.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 52.67%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.06 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.23.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

