Intrust Bank NA Sells 1,535 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Catamount Wealth Management raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 525.0% during the first quarter. Catamount Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 174.0% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,429.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $520,897.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,414 shares of company stock worth $2,297,215. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,587,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,877,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.04. The firm has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $57.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

