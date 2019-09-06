Intrust Bank NA Reduces Stake in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its position in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,505 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 61,195 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.84. 17,276,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,798,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.19. Banco Santander SA has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $5.43.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 14.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander SA will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

SAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised Banco Santander from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

