Intrust Bank NA Raises Stock Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter worth about $467,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,188 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 260.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 190,573 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 137,750 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

CFFN traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.47. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $14.18.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $57.36 million during the quarter. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 6.88%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

In other news, insider Natalie G. Haag acquired 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $26,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

