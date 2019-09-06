Intrust Bank NA Raises Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,633 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,027,352 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,245,000 after buying an additional 3,656,960 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,055,719 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,453,000 after buying an additional 794,347 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,190,671 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,142,000 after buying an additional 627,763 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,190,745 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,486,000 after buying an additional 181,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,253,978 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,352,000 after buying an additional 148,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,767,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,886,644. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $52.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.89 and a 200-day moving average of $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.88%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. B. Riley set a $54.00 target price on Applied Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price target on Applied Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

