Intrust Bank NA Has $291,000 Holdings in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its stake in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Worldpay were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Worldpay by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,686,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $985,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,881 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Worldpay during the first quarter valued at about $166,143,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Worldpay during the first quarter valued at about $144,871,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Worldpay during the first quarter valued at about $60,216,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Worldpay by 114.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 841,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,110,000 after acquiring an additional 448,297 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WP stock remained flat at $$135.00 during trading hours on Friday. Worldpay Inc has a 12-month low of $70.41 and a 12-month high of $138.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.72 and a 200-day moving average of $119.43. The firm has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.75.

WP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $152.00 price target on Worldpay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Worldpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.73.

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Worldpay Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australasia. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Issuer Solutions. The company offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management.

