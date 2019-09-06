Intrust Bank NA Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its holdings in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Carnival were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,364,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,861,000 after buying an additional 212,303 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,797,000 after acquiring an additional 292,550 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 279.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 58,013 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCL traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,541,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,745. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average of $50.85. Carnival Corp has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $67.69.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Carnival’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Carnival from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. William Blair downgraded Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Carnival from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.26.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald purchased 22,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $997,321.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

