Intrust Bank NA Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.7% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 262,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 61.2% during the second quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 176,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 83.4% in the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 250,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Independent Research set a $74.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

XOM traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $70.58. The company had a trading volume of 364,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,458,875. The company has a market cap of $293.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

