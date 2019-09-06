Intrust Bank NA Decreases Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Intrust Bank NA cut its stake in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 130.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 37.8% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 36.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:PHG traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $47.39. 6,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. Koninklijke Philips NV has a fifty-two week low of $32.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 13.79%. Analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

