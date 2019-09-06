Intrust Bank NA Acquires 320 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ONEOK by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Argus upped their price target on ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their target price on ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.37.

Shares of OKE stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.41. The company had a trading volume of 50,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.33 and a 200-day moving average of $68.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $72.38.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.06%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

