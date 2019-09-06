Interzone Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.00 (ITZ)

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded up 96% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last week, Interzone has traded 115.6% higher against the US dollar. Interzone has a total market capitalization of $550.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Interzone coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,369.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.16 or 0.01642177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.54 or 0.02774945 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.20 or 0.00629179 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.33 or 0.00726970 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010218 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00062125 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00439976 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008748 BTC.

Interzone Profile

ITZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone . The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Interzone is www.interzone.pw

Interzone Coin Trading

Interzone can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interzone should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Interzone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

