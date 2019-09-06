Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Cut by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,907,879 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 283,414 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 0.7% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.07% of Intel worth $139,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 23,170 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,004 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 28,219 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Apriem Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 7,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 66.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $699,094.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 450,591 shares in the company, valued at $23,146,859.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $31,107.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,540.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,792. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.87. 1,386,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,731,336. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.90. The stock has a market cap of $216.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $59.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $37.50 to $42.90 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.