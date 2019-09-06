Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Director Frank D. Yeary Sells 2,509 Shares

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $117,571.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, August 1st, Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of Intel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total transaction of $127,758.28.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.92. 1,340,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,731,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $59.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Intel from $37.50 to $42.90 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.99 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Scholtz & Company LLC grew its stake in Intel by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Intel by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 908,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,631,000 after buying an additional 35,487 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 662,441 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,088,000 after buying an additional 19,067 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 29,473 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Intel by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 16,723 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

