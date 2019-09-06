Insider Selling: SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) VP Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) VP Joseph Ketter sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $350,685.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,233 shares in the company, valued at $797,457.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SITE traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,889. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.03. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $93.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $752.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.03 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SITE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 451.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

