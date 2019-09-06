Insider Selling: Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Director Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Director Charles B. Tomm sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $235,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,520.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.10. 216,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,760. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $268.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth $1,854,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth $2,396,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth $1,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCVL. BidaskClub upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Pivotal Research set a $31.00 price objective on Shoe Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.