Insider Selling: Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Director Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Director Charles B. Tomm sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $235,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,520.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ SCVL traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.10. 216,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,760. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.85.
Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $268.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCVL. BidaskClub upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Pivotal Research set a $31.00 price objective on Shoe Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.
Shoe Carnival Company Profile
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.
