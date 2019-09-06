Insider Selling: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $2,113,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 865,651 shares in the company, valued at $91,464,684.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.41. 1,728,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,015. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12-month low of $89.48 and a 12-month high of $133.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.74.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Argus lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,060.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 475.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5,040.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 814.0% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

