Insider Selling: Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 2nd, Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $140,175.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $428,120.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Tunc Doluca sold 2,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00.

Shares of MXIM stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,892. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.79 and a 200 day moving average of $56.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.97 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.76% and a return on equity of 37.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This is an increase from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is 79.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 8.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 6,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.6% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 43.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MXIM shares. Deutsche Bank set a $70.00 price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

