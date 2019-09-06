Insider Selling: Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Insider Sells 36,000 Shares of Stock

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) insider Eugene K. Alger sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $2,557,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,166.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EXPD stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.23. 65,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,092. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.47 and its 200-day moving average is $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.96. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $62.90 and a 52 week high of $80.69.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.6% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,532.6% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 71,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 67,020 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 17.6% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.