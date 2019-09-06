Insider Selling: ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) COO Sells 1,150 Shares of Stock

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) COO James Scott Kreutzer sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $38,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,206.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

James Scott Kreutzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, James Scott Kreutzer sold 1,150 shares of ConturaEnergyInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $59,466.50.

On Monday, June 10th, James Scott Kreutzer sold 632 shares of ConturaEnergyInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $33,521.28.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRA traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.19. 240,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,784. ConturaEnergyInc . has a 1 year low of $25.37 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average of $49.75.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $656.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.70 million. ConturaEnergyInc .’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . during the 2nd quarter worth $4,147,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ConturaEnergyInc . by 9.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . in the first quarter valued at about $4,789,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . in the first quarter valued at about $1,646,000.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ConturaEnergyInc . from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TheStreet cut ConturaEnergyInc . from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $59.00 price objective on ConturaEnergyInc . and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

About ConturaEnergyInc .

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

