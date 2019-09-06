Insider Selling: Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CTO Sells 1,253 Shares of Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $835.92, for a total value of $1,047,407.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at $6,085,497.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE CMG traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $836.32. The company had a trading volume of 274,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,343. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $383.20 and a fifty-two week high of $848.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $804.67 and its 200 day moving average is $718.87.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 77.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 39 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 123.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $670.00 price target (up from $650.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $695.00 to $797.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $703.13.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

