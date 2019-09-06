Insider Selling: ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Director Sells 750 Shares of Stock

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Director Robert C. Hain sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $12,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,553.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ARR stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $16.30. 623,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,598. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $966.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 124.06% and a positive return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $40.86 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.60%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $18.00 target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $20.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 21.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 50.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 61,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 20,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 956.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. 59.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

