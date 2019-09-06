Insider Selling: American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Director Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Director J Michael Edenfield sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 417,423 shares in the company, valued at $6,261,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

J Michael Edenfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, J Michael Edenfield sold 6,200 shares of American Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $94,240.00.

On Friday, June 28th, J Michael Edenfield sold 8,437 shares of American Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $111,030.92.

On Wednesday, June 26th, J Michael Edenfield sold 3,853 shares of American Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $50,936.66.

On Monday, June 24th, J Michael Edenfield sold 6,020 shares of American Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $86,447.20.

Shares of American Software stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $14.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,733. American Software, Inc. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $16.06. The stock has a market cap of $465.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.02.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. American Software’s payout ratio is 157.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMSWA shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Software by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,625,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,374,000 after acquiring an additional 72,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Software by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,042,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,855,000 after acquiring an additional 48,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Software by 8.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,442,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,969,000 after acquiring an additional 115,149 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Software by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,155,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,080,000 after acquiring an additional 15,304 shares during the period. Finally, Cloverdale Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Software by 54.7% during the second quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after buying an additional 381,849 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

